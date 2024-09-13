MOSCOW — Russia accuses six British diplomats of spying and "subversive activities" and expels them.
Russia accuses six British diplomats of spying and "subversive activities" and expels them
Russia accuses six British diplomats of spying and "subversive activities" and expels them.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 13, 2024 at 6:45AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande
China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande.