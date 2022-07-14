SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Johnny Russell scored in the 63rd minute and Sporting Kansas City overcame an own-goal by goalkeeper John Pulskamp to earn a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Wednesday night.
Sporting KC (5-11-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute when Andreu Fontàs' chip pass to a prone Pulskamp bounced off his backside for a goal.
Kayden Pierre had an assist on Russell's equalizer.
Sporting KC oushot Minnesota United 12-10 with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.
Pulskamp notched three saves. Dayne St. Clair had five saves for Minnesota United (8-8-5).
