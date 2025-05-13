Russell T Davies brings two of Earth's biggest shows together: ‘Doctor Who' and Eurovision

LONDON — ''Doctor Who'' and Eurovision unite for an evening of music and intergalactic adventure on Saturday — all thanks to Russell T Davies.
Before fans tune in for the annual song contest, they can enjoy Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Varada Sethu's Belinda Chandra attending the Interstellar Song Contest in an episode of the sci-fi series.
In real life, the Eurovision Song Contest is an annual musical competition and TV event that sees 37 countries compete for a crystal microphone trophy over a four-hour live broadcast. In the interstellar version, aliens from 40 different worlds vie to win, also by singing.
Davies says it took three years to pull it off the doubleheader because they had to work with the BBC to set the schedule and storylines in stone to ensure a perfect alignment.
Britain's Sam Ryder took a ''Space Man'' to Eurovision before, in 2022. Now, Gatwa will read out the U.K.'s jury scores during the song contest's grand final, held this year in Basel, Switzerland.
Talking to The Associated Press, Davies says that both Eurovision and ''Doctor Who'' share the DNA of old-fashioned Saturday night television, making the combination ''irresistible.''
This conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: Do you feel that Eurovision and ''Doctor Who'' naturally share a kind of fandom?