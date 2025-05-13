Russell T Davies brings two of Earth's biggest shows together: ‘Doctor Who' and Eurovision

DAVIES: I think there's four songs in total (by Murray Gold). Obviously we don't get to all 40 planets with their songs, but it was a very big production. We had to hive this off into its own production unit. There are scenes in the television gallery, where 40 different monitors have output of 40 different screens. And that's all been fed in live. That's not done with green screen afterwards, that's all stuff they'd already shot. Crowds, acts, rehearsals, backstage, presenters, all of that stuff, playing onto that set, so it's terribly complicated.