WASHINGTON — Russell Prescott wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.
Russell Prescott wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District
Russell Prescott wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 11, 2024 at 4:08AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The first private spacewalk led by a tech billionaire gets underway.