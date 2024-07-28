SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — George Russell led a Mercedes one-two with Lewis Hamilton at Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Russell claimed his second win of the season and the third of the British driver's career after pulling off an audacious one-stop strategy while all the rest of the top cars stopped twice.
Hamilton finished ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri in third.
Points leader Max Verstappen crossed fifth behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after Verstappen started from 11th following a 10-place grid penalty for using one too many engines in his Red Bull.
___
AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Russell holds off Hamilton for Mercedes 1-2 at Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix
George Russell led a Mercedes one-two with Lewis Hamilton at Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Sports
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from Olympics after catching cold
Ukrainian tennis player Anhelina Kalinina withdrew from Olympics 2024 because she caught a cold following rainy weather in Paris, the country's Olympic committee said.
Sports
Paris officials are confident water quality will improve to let Olympians swim in the Seine
The swimming portion of a practice run for the Olympic triathlon was canceled Sunday because of concerns about water quality in the Seine River, but Paris officials said they're confident that triathletes will be able to swim in the city's famed waterway during the actual events this coming week.
Sports
Rafael Nadal takes the first set against Marton Fucscovics at the Paris Olympics
Rafael Nadal was greeted by a standing ovation from a full crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier when he stepped onto its red clay Sunday for a first-round singles match at the Paris Olympics against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.
Sports
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot finally wins Olympic mountain bike gold for France
French mountain biker Pauline Ferrand-Prevot finally won the Olympic gold medal that she had been chasing for more than a decade on Sunday, while Haley Batten pounced when misfortune struck two of her biggest rivals to claim silver in the best finish ever for an American rider.