Russa blasts Slavic ally Serbia for supplying arms to Ukraine

BELGRADE, Serbia — Russia on Thursday blasted Serbia for exporting arms to Ukraine, saying it's a stab in the back by its longtime Slavic Balkan ally.
''Serbian defense enterprises, contrary to the ‘neutrality' declared by official Belgrade, continue to supply ammunition to Kyiv,'' said the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, SVR, in a statement.
The Serbian export of arms to Ukraine, mostly the Soviet-era-caliber ammunition still used by Ukraine's defense forces, has long been known and reported, but it's not clear why the Russian foreign security service decided to react now.
There was no immediate reaction from the Serbian officials.
Serbia's arms deliveries to Ukraine have been an open secret since early 2023, when the first leaks of the exports were published. Moscow then vowed to look into the matter.
Although claiming he wants to take Serbia to the European Union, Serbian populist President Aleksandar Vucic has maintained close relations with Russia. He defied EU warnings and attended Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow .
Vucic's appearance in Moscow for the May 9 parade was widely condemned in Brussels, with EU officials warning that such actions seriously jeopardize Serbia's EU path. The officials said that it was inappropriate for Vucic to stand side by side with Russian President Vladimir Putin, considering Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Vucic has said his decision to attend Putin's military parade, which marked the World War II victory over Nazi Germany, was part of efforts to maintain ''traditional friendships'' — Russia is a fellow Slavic and Orthodox Christian nation — while seeking EU entry.