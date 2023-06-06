Russ Reetz's time as activities director and associate principal at Eden Prairie is quickly coming to a close.

Reetz, who took the position at Eden Prairie in early 2021 when Mike Grant stepped down, will leave the school on July 1 to become principal at White Bear Lake.

He spoke about his future Tuesday while supporting Eden Prairie's boys tennis team, which was competing in the Class 2A state tournament.

"There's always something at Eden Prairie," Reetz said, referring to the school's athletic success and frequent state tournament appearances. "We've still got softball, baseball, lacrosse, track and field to go."

He said becoming a principal was the next logical step in his career path: "I've done the athletic director thing for 11 years," dating to his time at Prior Lake before going to Eden Prairie.

He'd like to remain a principal for about as long. "I'd like to do it for at least 10 years," he said. "After that, I'll be 55. I'm not sure what I'll want to do then."

Reetz's replacement at Eden Prairie will be Joe Perkl, who has been the activities director at Jordan since 2017. Perkl has plenty of experience at a large suburban high school, having spent more than a decade at Hopkins, where he was dean of students and an assistant activities director under longtime activities director Dan Johnson.