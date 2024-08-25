Rusnák scores winner in Frei's 400th career start as Sounders beat Minnesota United 3-2

Jordan Morris staked Seattle (11-8-7) to a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute when he used assists from 19-year-old midfielder Obed Vargas and Cristian Roldan to score his 10th goal of the season. Morris became the first Sounder to score at least 10 goals in five separate seasons. Vargas has seven assists this season — a career high — and Roldan's helper was his fourth of the campaign.