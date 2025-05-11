Rusnák scores 2 goals, Musovski scores for the 5th game in a row, Sounders beat Dynamo 3-1

Sports

May 11, 2025 at 2:57AM

HOUSTON — Albert Rusnák scored two goals, Danny Musovski scored a goal for the fifth consecutive game and the Seattle Sounders beat the Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Saturday night.

Rusnák put away a feed from Pedro de la Vega with a one-touch side-footer from the center of the area to give the Sounders the lead for good in the 46th minute and slammed home a low cross played by Ryan Kent to cap the scoring in the 58th.

Seattle (5-3-4) is unbeaten in five consecutive games and outscored its opponents 11-2 in four wins during that span.

Stefan Frei finished with three saves for the Sounders, including a leaping one-hand parry in the 60th minute.

Musovski opened the scoring on the counter-attack in the 22nd minute, heading home an entry passed chipped into the area by Paul Rothrock.

Femi Awodesu scored his first MLS goal in the 32nd to make it 1-1 but was shown a red card (hand ball) in the 38th and the Dynamo played a man down the rest of the way.

The Dynamo (2-6-4) are coming off a 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC, their first shutout loss of the season.

The Sounders and Houston played to a 0-0 on March 22 in Seattle.

