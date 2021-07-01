A rural Minnesota veterinarian will get $1.5 million in a dispute over a herd of miniature ponies that were taken from a pony farm. A Martin County jury delivered the verdict Wednesday after a civil court trial.

Dr. Shirley Kittleson had sued the Animal Humane Society of Minnesota, claiming it owed her the money after she cared for more than 70 miniature ponies that a Humane Society investigator removed in 2018 from a southern Minnesota pony farm where they were allegedly being mistreated.

Kittleson, who's run a veterinary clinic outside Sherburn, Minn., for more than 40 years, was charging $25 a day per horse. The Humane Society refused to pay, saying it was the responsibility of the pony farm owner. With the meter ticking at nearly $1,800 a day, the bill grew quickly.

According to the verdict, the Humane Society must pay Kittleson $1,498,375. The group has assets of about $32 million, according to its latest federal tax filing.

Kittleson was performing surgery Thursday morning and wasn't available for comment. Genelin said the message of the verdict is clear.

"I think it's as simple as the fact that organizations have to pay their bills," he said. "I knew that [Kittleson] was going to get paid something. But I was worried that because this number was so big, [the jury would think] it was unreasonable and that the bill was Dr. Kittleson's fault."

Genelin said he was able to show that $25 was a fair daily fee and that the Humane Society had agreed to be responsible for payment when it removed the horses from the pony farm.

The Animal Humane Society did not respond to a request for comment.