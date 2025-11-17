Brown: Even with shutdown’s end, Minnesota faces cold reality of energy aid delays

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
My mom and dad never wanted to accept any charity. Mom thought other people should get it and, at the time, Dad wasn’t sure anyone should.
In the 1980s, when the mines on the Iron Range were all closed, our family’s junkyard business was failing. One year, we only made a few thousand dollars. It was around this time one of my stuffed animals froze to the metal wall of our trailer on a cold winter morning. We ended up on energy assistance that year.
Ronald Reagan was president, a staunch small-government conservative, and yet the process worked. Federal money went to the state, then to a local agency serving our area. We survived a tough winter and never needed benefits again. This year, however, families in similar conditions might not have access to home energy assistance programs because of uncertainty over federal funding.
It’s true, Congress passed a resolution funding the government through January last week, signed by President Donald Trump. This will release funds for federal programs like the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which last year helped heat almost 6 million homes in the U.S., more than 120,000 here in Minnesota.
But the 43-day-long shutdown created an enormous backlog in a program that had seen significant layoffs during the administration’s federal staff reductions earlier this year.
Maggie Schuppert is the director of strategic initiatives at CURE-MN, a rural environmental and economic advocacy organization. She said it could be December or even January before people start receiving the funds.