Rural communities of color across the US find new ways to get the health care they need

Alexis Ratliff, 29, had few options for maternity care when she was pregnant with her second child. There is no labor and delivery unit at the hospital in Rocky Mount, Virginia, and a hospital about 40 minutes away closed in 2022. Ratliff, who is Black, instead went to Salem — more than an hour away — for every prenatal visit. She ran through all of her paid time off, and had no paid maternity leave.