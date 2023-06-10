TOKYO — Two passenger planes accidentally touched each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport Saturday, but no injuries were reported.
A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok made contact with an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, and the runway was subsequently closed, Japanese media reports said.
Footage broadcast by TBS TV News showed two commercial jets stopped on the same runway.
The airlines, the airport and Japan's Transport Ministry were not immediately available for comment and did not answer repeated calls.
The cause of the accident was not clear.
Some flights were delayed. A winglet may have been damaged on one of the planes, reports said.
