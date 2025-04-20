Running backs could get a boost in this year's draft thanks to success of Saquon Barkley

''We just saw Saquon Barkley just change the Eagles in one year,'' Raiders GM John Spytek said. "Now they had a great team around him and it was adding an elite player. I think when you sit where we sit, I mean the idea is to add elite players at any position. I don't try to devalue any certain position. ... There's certain ways to build a team, and I don't know where we got to a place where we don't feel like running backs are valued. I come from the University of Michigan to my core, and those guys were certainly really valued there. So, it's hard for me to get away from that.''