Mohamed Ibrahim had a memorable first half Thursday in the Pinstripe Bowl, breaking four Gophers football records, including the career rushing mark previously held by Darrell Thompson. Here's an updated look at those marks:
Career rushing yards
1. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2018-22, 4,668
2. Darrell Thompson, 1986-89, 4,654
3. Rodney Smith, 2015-19, 4,122
4. Laurence Maroney, 2003-05, 3,933
5. Thomas Hamner, 1996-99, 3,810
Single-season rushing yards
1. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2022, 1,665
2. David Cobb, 2014, 1,626
3. Laurence Maroney, 2005, 1,464
4. Chris Darkins, 1994, 1,443
5. Thomas Hamner, 1999, 1,426
Single-season touchdowns
1. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2022, 20
2. Gary Russel, 2005, 19
3T. Rodney Smith, 2016, 17
3T. Marion Barber III, 2003, 17
5. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2020, 15
Single-season carries
1. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2022, 320
2. David Cobb, 2014, 314
3. Thomas Hamner, 1999, 308
4. Tellis Redmon, 2000, 293
5. Laurence Maroney, 2005, 281