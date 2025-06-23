Running a low-turnout Georgia runoff election could cost $100 per vote

ATLANTA — Miller County Election Supervisor Jerry Calhoun says he's not sure anyone will vote in an upcoming Democratic primary runoff.
After all, the southwest Georgia county only recorded one vote in the June 17 Democratic primary for the state Public Service Commission among candidates Keisha Waites, Peter Hubbard and Robert Jones.
Two other Democratic ballots weren't counted, probably because voters chose Daniel Blackman, who had been disqualified. Turnout wasn't much higher among Republicans, with 40 votes cast in Commissioner Tim Echols' victory over challenger Lee Muns.
''I'm going to tell you the truth, I'm worried about it for the runoff, but there's nothing I can do about it," Calhoun said of the July 15 Democratic runoff between Waites and Hubbard.
Statewide turnout for the primary on June 17 reached just 2.8% of Georgia's 7.4 million active registered voters. That includes more than 15,000 people who likely voted for Blackman and didn't have their votes counted.
But the Democratic runoff might struggle to reach 1% turnout statewide. And counties could spend $10 million statewide to hold the election, based on a sampling of some county spending. That could be more than $100 per vote.
People who want to change Georgia's runoff system say this election shows how the state spends money only to have decisions made by a fraction of people who voted the first time.
''It's a terrible waste of resources," said state Rep. Saira Draper, an Atlanta Democrat.