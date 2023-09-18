More from Star Tribune
Agriculture
Immigrant family finds solace in independent Minnesota farm, but needs more markets
The southern Minnesota producers grow more beautiful produce than they know what to do with, a common problem for smallholder farmers.
www.startribune.com
Runners compete after sunset at the Metro Invitational
Runners of all ages took part in the 58th Annual Metro Invitational Cross Country Meet.
High Schools
Metro Top 10 conundrum: Where to rank the best schools in Class 5A
Deciding where schools from outside Class 6A fit into the Star Tribune's Metro Top 10 is a challenge currently made tougher by two teams. Here's what we think right now.
Gophers
Big Ten power rankings: Here's the impact of that Gophers loss
There are six undefeated teams remaining in the Big Ten, a group that no longer includes Minnesota after its loss at North Carolina. But not all of them are ahead of the Gophers.
Local
Northern Lights could be visible tonight in Twin Cities, much of Minnesota
The best viewing will be from 10 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.