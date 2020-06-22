The water was ruffled, a disturbance just out of sight. It became a loon with a bullhead, trying hard to maneuver the fish for a comfortable swallow. You don’t want the fins to go down the wrong way. This was on a lake at Crex Meadows Wildlife Area near Grantsburg, Wis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Wingnut
Home & Garden
Rule for eating a bullhead
Always swallow head first
Home & Garden
What do nuthatches feed nestlings?
Identifying mashed insects
Home & Garden
A new edition of a great ID book
Britain's Birds
Home & Garden
Handy waterfowl ID guide, well done
Waterfowl of eastern North America
Home & Garden
Spiders and birds share insect declines
A new book about important predators