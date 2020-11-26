ESTERO, Fla. — Marlon Ruffin hit a pair of foul shots with 1.2 seconds left to lift Omaha to a 60-59 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday.
Ruffin finished with 18 points and Matt Pile had 16 for Omaha (1-1). Wanjang Tut added 10 points.
Donovan Sims had 14 points for the Blue Raiders (0-1). Jordan Davis added 13 points.
