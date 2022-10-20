Friday will be just the second Timberwolves game, and Rudy Gobert will already be facing his former team, Utah.

"It's definitely going to be weird," Gobert said.

Even though several players, coaches and personnel have changed, the oddity of seeing Utah on an opponent's jersey will still linger for Gobert.

But at the same time, "It's going to be fun," he said.

"It's all love for me," Gobert said. "You know, I want to see these guys succeed and I'm sure they want to see me succeed, too."

The Jazz will have familiar faces in Friday's lineup after the offseason trade in which the Wolves sent Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley (later dealt to the Lakers), Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and first-round pick Walker Kessler to Utah — along with four future first-round picks and a first-round swap in 2026.

Gobert had an auspicious Wolves debut in Wednesday's 115-108 win over the Thunder with 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Gobert is one of the best defensive rebounders in the league, and part of his acquisition was so the Wolves could improve in that area,one of their most glaring weaknesses from a season ago.

But an undersized Oklahoma City team still won the rebounding battle 57-55 and had 22 second-chance points.

After the game coach Chris Finch said his team had to be more physical in "every way the game allows you to be."

"We haven't been a very physical team yet," Finch said.

When asked who on the team needed to be more physical, Finch started listing off every player.

"They got to do it," Finch said. "If we want to go anywhere, we got to do it. So, it's about making yourselves uncomfortable and putting your body on the line."

Nobody exemplified what Finch was talking about better than an old friend the Wolves let go in order to get Gobert — Jarred Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt provided his usual bursts of energy and intensity in Utah's season-opening win over Denver with 12 rebounds — five on the offensive glass — in 18 minutes to go with seven points.

The coaching staff has been on Anthony Edwards to rebound more given his well-built frame and leaping ability. Although he struggled shooting, Edwards had eight rebounds on Wednesday and said he was still going to have to be more physical — even if he'll have to bring it sooner than anticipated.

"It's going to have to come from me. I'm going to have to start it," Edwards said after Wednesday's game. "I see that, and I'll start it whenever we play. I don't know when we play again. When do we play again? Friday? What's tomorrow?"

Reporters told him Thursday.

"Dang," Edwards said. "That's quick. But I'll try to bring the physicality on Friday."

This characteristic is going to have to be an identity of this team, Finch said, especially when Gobert challenges shots and opposing teams crash the boards.

"There's going to be a scrum a lot of times for the rebound and we got to go get those," Finch said.

Too many times last season the Wolves didn't, especially in their playoff series loss to Memphis. They lost one of the guys who did that well for them last season in Vanderbilt and replaced him with another. But one person who plays physical at all times isn't enough.

"It's really important that we set the tone," Gobert said. "Especially with the length that we have."