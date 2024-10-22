Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers

''The Court also does not doubt that certain of the items may have sentimental value to Defendant,'' the judge added. ''But that does not entitle Defendant to continued enjoyment of the assets to the detriment of the Plaintiffs to whom he owes approximately $150 million. It is, after all, the underlying policy of these New York statutes that ‘no man should be permitted to live at the same time in luxury and in debt.'''