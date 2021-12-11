NEWARK, N.J. — Jalen Rucker had 12 points and seven rebounds as Army beat NJIT 66-49 on Friday night.
Chris Mann had 11 points and nine rebounds for Army (6-4). Josh Caldwell added 10 points. Charlie Peterson had nine rebounds.
Dylan O'Hearn had 16 points for the Highlanders (5-4). Miles Coleman added 10 rebounds. Souleymane Diakite had three blocks.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
