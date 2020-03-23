NEW YORK — Ruchika Tomar's "A Prayer for Travelers" has won the PEN/Hemingway Award for best debut novel, an honor previously given to Marilynne Robinson, Tommy Orange and Yiyun Li among others.
Currently teaching at Stanford University, Tomar will receive $25,000 and a month-long residency at the Ucross Foundation writers retreat in Wyoming.
PEN/Hemingway judges on Monday called Tomar's narrative of the friendship between two women in a small Nevada town "a remarkable piece of writing, astute in style and structure and also in the story that it tells."
