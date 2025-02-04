Rubio says El Salvador's offer to jail violent American criminals faces 'legalities'

''There are obviously legalities involved. We have a Constitution,'' Rubio said at a news conference Tuesday in San Jose with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves. ''But it's a very generous offer. No one's ever made an offer like that — and to outsource, at a fraction of the cost, at least some of the most dangerous and violent criminals that we have in the United States. But obviously, the administration will have to make a decision.''