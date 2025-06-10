Nation

Rubio orders firings of all USAID staffers overseas to move forward

Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered U.S. embassies around the world Tuesday to move ahead with a directive to fire all remaining staffers with the U.S. Agency for International Development. He said the State Department will take over USAID's foreign assistance programs by Monday.

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 9:47PM

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered U.S. embassies around the world Tuesday to move ahead with a directive to fire all remaining staffers with the U.S. Agency for International Development. He said the State Department will take over USAID's foreign assistance programs by Monday.

A federal judge had temporarily blocked an executive order by President Donald Trump for mass firings at multiple federal agencies, including the State Department, and plaintiffs say Rubio's reorganization plan appears to violate that court injunction.

The Trump administration says the plan was already underway when the president issued the order, so there's no possible violation. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston has yet to make a determination.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Tuesday that Rubio's directive ''wasn't a surprise.''

''So this was a cable, telling our posts exactly what they were expecting to be told, which is that those positions were being eliminated. So it wasn't a surprise. It's nothing new," she said. "And, it is exactly what we previewed, in February and March of this year.''

Rubio told embassies to stick to the department's plan ''to abolish all USAID overseas positions'' by Sept. 30.

The termination of all remaining USAID staffers abroad is one of the last steps in the destruction of the U.S. aid agency and the firing of its more than 10,000 staffers and contractors by the Trump administration and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. They had made USAID one of their first targets for elimination.

___

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed.

about the writer

about the writer

ELLEN KNICKMEYER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

In his own words: Trump said during 2024 campaign he would use military for immigration enforcement

President Donald Trump in recent days has sent thousands of National Guard troops and 700 active duty Marines to quell Los Angeles-area protests over immigration enforcement actions, despite the objections of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and local leaders.

Nation

Trump says he will 'liberate' Los Angeles in speech to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army

Nation

Trump vows to 'HIT' any protester who spits on police. He pardoned those who did far worse on Jan. 6