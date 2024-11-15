Ruben Gallego did better than most Democrats. He says his party needs to stoke working class roots

''People got to know who I was and what my values were, and so that they got to know me as Ruben the Marine veteran, Ruben the dad, Ruben the working-class kid who has lived the American dream and wants you to live the American dream,'' Gallego told The Associated Press. ''And I think when things started going bad we were able to resist the tide because people knew me and they had a perspective of me, they knew I was fighting for them.''