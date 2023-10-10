The Twins and Astros meet at 3:07 today at Target Field in Game 3 of the ALDS, with the series tied at one.

Royce Lewis, who has been the Twins' designated hitter for the first four games of the playoffs because of a hamstring injury, will move back to third base today, good news for the rookie who has three homers in his past four games. Edouard Julien will DH and Jorge Polanco moves to second base in today's lineup.

The Twins also announced Joe Ryan will make his postseason debut tomorrow. The 27-year-righthander will start Game 4, which is set for 1:07 p.m. but could move to 6:07 p.m. if the Rangers complete a sweep of the Orioles tonight in Arlington, Texas.

Ryan was set to the be the starter in the third, and deciding game, of the first-round wild-card series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field on Thursday, but the Twins closed out the Jays in two games and Game 3 was not necessary.

He seemed to be in line for the start in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday in Houston, but manager Rocco Baldelli opted for Bailey Ober, who took the loss in a 6-4 game at Minute Maid Park.

The Twins evened the series with a 6-2 victory on Sunday, and Game 3 is this afternoon at Target Field.

Ryan started the year strong, and after a three-hit, complete-game shutout of the Red Sox in June, he was 8-4 with a 2.98 ERA. But he struggled a bit in the second half, and spent time on the injured list after trying to pitch through a groin pull.

TWINS GAME 3 LINEUP

Edouard Julien, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Royce Lewis, 3B

Carlos Correa, SS

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Matt Wallner, LF

Willi Castro, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C