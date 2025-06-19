Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone goes deep twice at Texas for his 1st big league homers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jac Caglianone got his first night off as a major leaguer with the Kansas City Royals in part because of a left-handed starter for the Texas Rangers.
A day later, the first two big league homers for the powerful 22-year-old prospect came in lefty-lefty matchups against relievers.
Caglianone went deep leading off the second and ninth innings of a 4-1 victory over the Rangers on Thursday as the Royals completed their first three-game sweep at Texas since five months after Caglianone was born in 2003.
''I don't know how smart I was sitting him against a lefty,'' Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. ''He hit two homers on a lefty today.''
The first was against Jacob Latz, when Caglianone swung at a 95.5 mph fastball above the strike zone and pulled it 387 feet into the Texas bullpen in right-center field for a 3-0 Kansas City lead.
''I didn't realize until I saw on video how far up I got him,'' said Caglianone, whose 6-foot-5 frame makes high fastballs look even higher.
He pointed toward center field as he rounded second base — a gesture he repeated in the ninth — then had to wait out the silent treatment in the dugout.
''It felt like forever,'' Caglianone said. ''I picked up on it after I gave the coaches there high-fives, and nobody's really moving, so I'm like, ‘All right, it's going to happen.' Didn't really know when.''