Royals face the Twins leading series 1-0

Minnesota Twins (3-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (5-5)
Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (1-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -130, Twins +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins.
Kansas City went 86-76 overall and 45-36 at home last season. The Royals scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing four in the 2024 season.
Minnesota had an 82-80 record overall and a 39-42 record on the road last season. The Twins averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .246 and slugging .411.
INJURIES: Royals: Dairon Blanco: 10-Day IL (achilles), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (shoulder)