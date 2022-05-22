Minnesota Twins (24-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-25, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their three-game home skid with a victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City has an 8-14 record in home games and a 14-25 record overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .232.

Minnesota has a 24-16 record overall and a 13-8 record at home. The Twins have a 17-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has six doubles, two home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .201 for the Royals. Hunter Dozier is 13-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has five doubles and 11 home runs for the Twins. Luis Arraez is 11-for-29 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .275 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Ronald Bolanos: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.