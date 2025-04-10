Royals bring 2-1 series advantage over Twins into game 4

Minnesota Twins (4-8, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (6-6, second in the AL Central)
Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-1, 12.15 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Royals: Michael Wacha (0-2, 4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, seven strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -124, Twins +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.
Kansas City has a 5-4 record in home games and a 6-6 record overall. The Royals have gone 2-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.
Minnesota has a 4-8 record overall and a 3-6 record in road games. The Twins have a 3-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.