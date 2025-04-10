Sports

Royals bring 2-1 series advantage over Twins into game 4

Minnesota Twins (4-8, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (6-6, second in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 8:01AM

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-1, 12.15 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Royals: Michael Wacha (0-2, 4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -124, Twins +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City has a 5-4 record in home games and a 6-6 record overall. The Royals have gone 2-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota has a 4-8 record overall and a 3-6 record in road games. The Twins have a 3-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia has three doubles, two home runs and six RBI while hitting .308 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-38 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Matt Wallner leads the Twins with a .289 batting average, and has four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and two RBI. Ty France is 10-for-36 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .216 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Royals: Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (hip), Dairon Blanco: 10-Day IL (achilles), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (back), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

