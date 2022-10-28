SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — British officials announced Friday that they seized more than 880 pounds (400 kilograms) of cocaine from a boat in Caribbean waters.
The Royal Navy said three people were detained following a "tense chase" near the Dominican Republic in an operation that began late Thursday. It added that the drug is worth an estimated 24 million pounds ($28 million).
Authorities said a gunnery team sank the boat, which they believe had departed from South America in a common route followed by smugglers.
The bust was the second large one reported this week.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced it had seized $26 million worth of cocaine near Puerto Rico.
