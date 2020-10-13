NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

The Walt Disney Co., up $3.99 to $128.96.

The owner of ABC, ESPN and Pixar is reorganizing its media and entertainment assets into three divisions.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $6.06 to $105.76.

The home furnishings and kitchen gadget retailer raised its quarterly dividend by 10%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., up $2.06 to $17.69.

The home furnishings company gave investors a surprisingly good fiscal first-quarter financial update.

BlackRock Inc., up $24.07 to $638.96.

The investment firm beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Americold Realty Trust, down 59 cents to $38.54.

The owner of refrigeration warehouses is buying Agro Merchants Group for $1.74 billion.

Royal Caribbean Group, down $9.22 to $60.61.

The cruise line said it continues to face a tough financial crunch amid the virus pandemic.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 54 cents to $3.54.

The movie theater chain expects its cash resources to be depleted by the end of 2020 or early next year.

Johnson & Johnson, down $3.48 to $148.36.

The health care company paused a late-stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to investigate an "unexplained illness."