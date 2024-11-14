MACOMB, Ill. — Anthony Roy's 35 points led Green Bay over Western Illinois 87-73 on Wednesday night.
Roy scores 35 as Green Bay knocks off Western Illinois 87-73
Anthony Roy's 35 points led Green Bay over Western Illinois 87-73 on Wednesday night.
By The Associated Press
Roy also had eight rebounds for the Phoenix (1-2). Jeremiah Johnson shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Foster Wonders shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
Ryan Myers led the way for the Leathernecks (1-2) with 26 points. Sean Smith added 21 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The homes of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were broken into within days of each other last month, law enforcement reports show.