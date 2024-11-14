Roy scores 35 as Green Bay knocks off Western Illinois 87-73

Sports

Anthony Roy's 35 points led Green Bay over Western Illinois 87-73 on Wednesday night.

The Associated Press
November 14, 2024 at 3:30AM

MACOMB, Ill. — Anthony Roy's 35 points led Green Bay over Western Illinois 87-73 on Wednesday night.

Roy also had eight rebounds for the Phoenix (1-2). Jeremiah Johnson shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Foster Wonders shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Ryan Myers led the way for the Leathernecks (1-2) with 26 points. Sean Smith added 21 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

