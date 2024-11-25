Green Bay Phoenix (2-4) at Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1)
Roy leads Green Bay against Ohio State
By The Associated Press
Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -24; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Ohio State after Anthony Roy scored 31 points in Green Bay's 98-81 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.
The Buckeyes have gone 3-0 in home games. Ohio State is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 81.8 points while shooting 50.2% from the field.
The Phoenix are 1-3 on the road. Green Bay gives up 81.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.
Ohio State makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (46.8%). Green Bay averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Ohio State allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: John Mobley Jr. is shooting 53.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Buckeyes.
Roy is averaging 28 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix.
