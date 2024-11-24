Sports

Roy leads Green Bay against Ohio State

Green Bay Phoenix (2-4) at Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 24, 2024 at 8:44AM

Green Bay Phoenix (2-4) at Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Ohio State after Anthony Roy scored 31 points in Green Bay's 98-81 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Buckeyes have gone 3-0 at home. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.4 points while holding opponents to 31.5% shooting.

The Phoenix are 1-3 in road games. Green Bay is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Ohio State makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (46.8%). Green Bay scores 20.4 more points per game (77.8) than Ohio State gives up to opponents (57.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: John Mobley Jr. is scoring 15.4 points per game with 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buckeyes.

Roy is averaging 28 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Lions rush for 3 scores and use stingy defense to beat Colts 24-6 for 9th straight win

card image

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions spent three months scoring at a historic rate.

Sports

Tagovailoa carves up Pats with 4 TDs, Dolphins win 3rd straight game with 34-15 rout of New England

card image

Sports

AP Top 25: Alabama, Mississippi out of top 10 and Miami, SMU are in; Oregon remains unanimous No. 1