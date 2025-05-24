Roupp pitches into seventh inning, Giants beat Nationals 4-0

WASHINGTON — Landen Roupp pitched into the seventh inning, Jung Hoo Lee had two hits and scored two runs, and the San Francisco Giants beat Washington 4-0 on Friday night, ending the Nationals' five-game winning streak.
Roupp (3-3) allowed five hits, struck out two and walked two before leaving after allowing a double and a walk to start the seventh.
Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore (2-5) also pitched in the seventh. After walking Lee to open the inning, Gore grimaced following a 1-0 pitch to Matt Chapman. Manager Dave Martinez and the trainer came out and, after a brief discussion, Gore left the game.
Gore said his left leg tightened up after he was hit by a comebacker earlier in the game.
Jackson Rutledge came on and walked Chapman to put runners on first and second with no outs. Wilmer Flores hit into a double play, but Willy Adames singled to score Lee from third and give the Giants a 1-0 lead. Rutledge then walked three straight hitters to force in San Francisco's second run.
Gore was charged with a run and two hits. He struck out nine and walked three while throwing 91 pitches. He bounced back from a start in which he allowed two runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings while striking out nine in a no-decision against the Orioles.
The Giants scored two more runs in the eighth on Wilmer Flores' RBI single and a wild pitch by Andrew Chafin with the bases loaded.
Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile went 1 for 2 in his major league debut.