Local
There's a new face for Metro Transit, and it's female
Lesley Kandaras was named general manager Thursday, the first woman to permanently fill the top post.
Business
Lift Bridge Brewing in legal battle about cannabis beverage production
The Stillwater brewery wants out of a contract so it can start making and selling CBD and THC seltzers.
Round 1 of PGA Tour's 3M Open
Thursday is the first round of four for the 3M Open. After the fourth round, there will be a champions ceremony.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis man charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of 2 women near MSP Airport
Tonia Powell was killed and another woman injured.
Wolves
Towns set to play for Dominican Republic in FIBA World Cup
Karl-Anthony Towns has played on the Dominican Republic national team since he was 16. He becomes the fifth Timberwolves player in the World Cup.