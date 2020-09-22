Kenta Maeda, RH: Twins are 7-3 in his starts, and with a 5-1 record and 2.52 ERA he’s been among the league’s best this season. Averages six innings and 89 pitches per outing.

Jose Berrios, RH: Twins are 6-5 in his starts. He’s 5-3 with a 3.72 ERA and has allowed only eight earned runs in his past six starts. Hasn’t pitched more than six innings.

Michael Pineda, RH: Saturday was his fourth start since coming off the suspended list, and his stamina has been good. Has 21 strikeouts and only four walks in 22⅔ innings.

Rich Hill, LH: Plenty of playoff experience with the Dodgers (50 innings, 3.06 ERA) puts him in the mix. Had his best start Friday with seven strong innings (three hits) vs. Cubs.

Jake Odorizzi, RH: Three stints on the injury list have moved the $17.8 million man (well, $6.6 million as it turns out) to a long shot for the first round. Eligible to come off the IL on Sunday.

Randy Dobnak, RH: Arguably the most reliable Twins starter through early September, he then had two rough outings and was optioned last week. Not a strikeout pitcher.





