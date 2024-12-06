Sports

Ross and Purdue Fort Wayne host Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (6-3, 1-0 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-5, 1-0 Horizon)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 6, 2024 at 8:44AM

Green Bay Phoenix (6-3, 1-0 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-5, 1-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Green Bay after Lauren Ross scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 68-57 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Mastodons have gone 2-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks third in the Horizon with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Tia Morgan averaging 6.0.

The Phoenix are 1-0 in Horizon play. Green Bay ranks ninth in the Horizon with 20.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Natalie McNeal averaging 4.1.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 76.6 points, 11.2 more per game than the 65.4 Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 63.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 63.9 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The Mastodons and Phoenix match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Mastodons.

Maddy Schreiber is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

NBA returning to China for pair of Suns-Nets preseason games in 2025

The NBA is returning to China next season, striking a deal to play preseason games there more than five years after the league was effectively banned over Commissioner Adam Silver not punishing Daryl Morey for tweeting support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

Things To Do

F1 champion Max Verstappen to become first-time father with girlfriend Kelly Piquet

Sports

No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers