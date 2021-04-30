A Roseville man was sentenced Friday to a little more than seven years in prison for his role in a robbery turned fatal shooting.

Tyreik Perkins, 22, pleaded guilty earlier this month to aiding an offender for his role in the Dec. 19, 2019 killing of 21-year-old Malik Smith of Brooklyn Center.

Perkins originally faced one count each of aiding and abetting first- and second-degree murder before reaching the plea deal.

James Moore, 22, of Minneapolis, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for shooting Smith, and is serving a 30-year prison sentence.

Destiny Bradshaw, 20, of Brooklyn Park, has pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and is scheduled to be sentenced June 1.

According to charges: A witness told police that Bradshaw confessed that she lured Smith to the 1800 block of Russell Avenue N. in Minneapolis under the guise that she wanted to buy marijuana.

Moore and Perkins approached Smith as he sat in a parked car. Perkins told police Moore tried to open the door but was unable to, so he fired into the car, striking Smith.

"Perkins said Moore just looked at him and started laughing," the criminal complaint said.

Perkins and Moore then ran into Bradshaw's apartment around the corner.

Smith fled the scene in his car and crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the torso.