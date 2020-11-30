Rosemount senior linebacker/safety Jake Ratzlaff announced Monday his intention to play football for the University of Wisconsin.

Ratzlaff’s future had been the subject of much speculation. A talented hockey player who had played with the U.S. U-18 national team, he had given a verbal commitment to Minnesota after his freshman year.

The sports recruiting website Badger247 reported Ratzlaff’s intentions in a story published Monday that Ratzlaff retweeted from his Twitter account.

A talented all-around athlete, the 6-3, 215-pound Ratzlaff’s star began to rise as a football player last year and he reopened his recruiting to football coaches. His two finalists were Wisconsin and Minnesota, but he also held football offers from Iowa and Iowa State.

When he wasn’t drafted in the 2020 NHL Draft earlier this year, many believed that was a sign that he had changed his focus to football. “That he didn’t get drafted might mean that he’s made a decision,” Jeff Erdmann, his high school football coach, said.”

Ratzlaff made no secret about his passion for football. “Where would I rather be than on a football field?” he asked recently, repeating a question posed to him. “Nowhere. I think I’m better at football. I love it so much.”

Ratzlaff was considered three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 7-recruit in Minnesota in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports, a ranking likely influenced by uncertainty over whether he would play football or hockey.

He’ll join Lakeville South lineman Riley Mahlman, considered the state’s top recruit, at Wisconsin. Last year’s No. 1-ranked player in Minnesota — Minnehaha Academy linebacker Kaden Johnson — also chose to play at Wisconsin.