The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school board voted Thursday night to move to an all distance-learning model for grades 6 through 12 after seeing increases in the number of students contracting COVID-19.

The COVID-19 numbers have been increasing for both Dakota County and the district, said Tony Taschner, spokesman for District 196. The district will make the switch Nov. 12.

“Our 14-day average [of COVID-19 cases] for Dakota County hit 29.05 today and, based on the other data points, our Incident Command Team believes it will top 30 by next Thursday’s release of data,” Taschner said in an e-mail.

The district has 49 positive student coronavirus cases currently, a total of 126 since Sept. 14, and 664 students currently in quarantine. Among staff, there are 13 positive cases right now, 32 cumulative since Sept. 14 and 74 teachers in quarantine. The case positivity rate for Dakota County is 6.2% compared to a state average of 5.8%.

The board voted on three items: shifting from hybrid to distance learning for all secondary students — with some in-person learning opportunities — beginning Nov. 12, allowing co-curricular athletics and activities to continue through the end of the fall season, with practice only for winter co-curriculars, dependent on COVID-19 data, and converting Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 to teacher preparation days.

The first and third items passed unanimously. The second item passed on a 4-2 vote.

The continuing spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota is prompting more suburban school districts into distance or hybrid learning. At least a dozen metro districts have decided or are considering a shift to a more restrictive learning model.

The White Bear Lake, Centennial and Spring Lake Park districts will move middle and high school students to distance learning in early November. Elk River and Forest Lake will move elementary students from full in-person instruction to a hybrid model.

Anoka-Hennepin, the state’s largest district, announced Friday that it would shift middle and high schools to distance learning and shut down school activities, citing county virus data, projected trends and direction from state and local health officials. But earlier this week, the district’s board voted to allow sports and other school programs to continue.