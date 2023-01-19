For most of the game Rose Micheaux carried the Gophers women's basketball team. Like, almost literally. Posting up, driving the lane, hitting the mid-range, the Gophers sophomore center was carrying the load, waiting for her teammates to join the fray.

Finally, they did.

In a back-and-forth game at Penn State, a 10-0 run that saw five Gophers players score broke the game open, giving the Gophers a nine-point lead with 2½ minutes left in Minnesota's 75-67 victory.

The victory ended a five-game losing streak for the Gophers (9-10 overall, 2-6 in the Big Ten), who won on the road for the first time in six games this season.

Credit Micheaux.

For the second straight game she had a career night. She scored 31 points on 14-for-18 shooting and had 14 rebounds. She used her rapidly improving footwork to score inside. She used her strength to split double-teams.

How dominant? The rest of the Gophers team scored 44 points on 14-for-38 shooting.

But when she picked up her fourth foul with 6:48 left and the Gophers trailing by a point, things looked grim. But when she checked back in moments later the Gophers were up three.

And they never trailed again.

Back to that 10-0 run:

It started with Angelina Hammond hitting two free throws with 6:11 left. Then Maggie Czinano scored on a drive. Mallory Heyer scored, Mara Braun scored, then Micheaux scored again and the Gophers were up 64-55.

In all, six Gophers players scored in the final 10 minutes.

Heyer finished with 12 points. Braun had 15. Czinano, who started her second straight game even with Katie Borowicz back after missing a game due to illness, had eight. Borowicz scored seven off the bench.

Penn State (11-8, 2-6) got 25 points from Makenna Marisa and 17 from Shay Ciezki while losing its third straight game.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.