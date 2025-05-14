Rose and Jackson get posthumous reprieve, but gambling on baseball is still MLB's biggest sin

It was more than 100 years ago that Shoeless Joe Jackson was among eight Black Sox banned from baseball for throwing the 1919 World Series. It's been more than 35 years since Pete Rose suffered the same fate after betting on the sport as a player and manager of the Cincinnati Reds in the mid-1980s.
So when baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred reinstated both players on Tuesday — making them eligible for the sport's Hall of Fame — it might feel like a sport that's softening its stance in the modern era of ubiquitous sports gambling. After all, a huge chunk of Americans can make legal wagers at gleaming sportsbooks or even while sitting on their couch using their cell phone.
That would be a misread of the situation.
If anything, the game's integrity is even more important — and more tightly policed — than ever. Gambling on baseball is still as taboo as it was in 1919.
Rose and Jackson may get some posthumous honors after their careers were tarnished by their respective gambling scandals, but the damage to their reputations is done. Manfred changed the league's policy on permanent ineligibility, saying any bans would expire at death — a shift that impacts 17 former players, coaches and owners.
Under the Hall of Fame's current rules, the earliest Rose or Jackson could be inducted into the Hall of Fame would be 2028.
''Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game,'' Manfred said in his statement on Tuesday. ''Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve.''
Manfred's office is still coming down hard on current players caught gambling on baseball. San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was banned permanently in 2024 for betting on the sport while four others were suspended for one year, even though the four others — who all placed their bets as minor leaguers — had wagered less than $1,000.