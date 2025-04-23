Rory McIlroy wouldn't let a cold or Masters fatigue keep him from a Zurich Classic title defense

AVONDALE, La. — Rory McIlroy — his voice raspy from a cold that made it tough for him to get out of bed a couple of days earlier — expressed relief that he'd have a teammate to lean on in his first PGA Tour event since his historic triumph at the Masters two weekends ago.
''Just to be here and feeling better is an achievement,'' McIlroy said Wednesday while seated next to Shane Lowry, his teammate in this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where the pair are defending champions. ''But I need to put a little bit of practice and a bit of work in today to make sure I don't let this man down.''
The way McIlroy's humility and authenticity complement his extraordinary talent has made him arguably the most popular and charismatic golfer in the world.
That hasn't changed since he became just the sixth man to win all four majors tournaments by edging Justin Rose in a playoff at Augusta National on April 13.
''It's been an amazing few days, to be able to reflect on it and everything that happened and the magnitude of everything," McIlroy said. ''It's not every day you get to fulfill one of your lifelong goals and dreams, and I've just tried to enjoy everything that comes along with that.
''I obviously could not be in a better place in my life — professionally, personally, all of it,'' McIlroy added.
Golf wasn't a top priority for McIlroy in the nine days between winning his first green jacket and playing his practice round at the TPC Louisiana on Wednesday.
The Northern Ireland native went to London with wife Erica and daughter Poppy to check on a home they're building there, then hopped over the Irish Sea to Belfast to be with family and lifelong friends.