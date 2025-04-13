AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, beating Justin Rose on the first hole of a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam.
Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, beating Justin Rose on the first hole of a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam
Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, beating Justin Rose on the first hole of a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam.
The Associated Press
April 13, 2025 at 11:17PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Conservative incumbent Daniel Noboa takes lead with 55% of votes counted in Ecuador's presidential runoff election
Conservative incumbent Daniel Noboa takes lead with 55% of votes counted in Ecuador's presidential runoff election.