Rory McIlroy showed he can handle the tough times. It made him a Masters champion

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy began "the best day of my golfing life'' by finding a note in his locker at Augusta National before he got ready for what turned out to be one of the wildest final rounds ever at the Masters.
It was from Angel Cabrera, a thoughtful gesture to wish him good luck.
McIlroy could have taken either way. Cabrera played in the final group with him in 2011 at the Masters when McIlroy had the world at his feet and a four-shot lead and one arm in a Masters green jacket. But then he threw it away with an 80 in the final round.
''It was a nice touch and little bit ironic at the same time,'' McIlroy said of the note. ''It's been 14 long years. But thankfully, I got the job done.''
He did, barely, beating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff with a gap wedge that spun back to 3 feet for birdie on the 18th hole. Along with a lifelong dream of being a Masters champion, McIlroy is now part of golfing immortality as only the sixth player with the career Grand Slam.
But what a ride.
''I've been saying it until I'm blue in the face: I truly believe I'm a better player now than I was 10 years ago,'' McIlroy said. ''It's so hard to stay patient. It's so hard to keep coming back every year and trying your best and not being able to get it done.
''It's been an emotionally draining week for a lot of reasons,'' he said. ''Absolutely thrilled to be sitting here at the end of the week as the last man standing.''