Rory McIlroy says Masters might be the highlight of his career regardless of what's next

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rory McIlroy has everything he dreamed of doing when he first fell in love with golf. He reached No. 1 in the world and when he finally captured the Masters last month, he had his place in history with the career Grand Slam.
Setting his next target might be the toughest challenge.
''I'm still going to set myself goals. I'm still going to try to achieve certain things. But I sit here knowing that very well could be the highlight of my career,'' McIlroy said. ''That's a very cool thing. I want to still create a lot of other highlights and high points, but I'm not sure if any other win will live up to what happened a few weeks ago.''
Only one other — Sergio Garcia — played the Masters more times before winning. No other player went 11 years before getting the final leg of the Grand Slam. The emotion pouring out of McIlroy that Sunday at Augusta National captured the essence of dreams coming true.
He doesn't spend a lot of time watching that moment because he wants to remember the feeling instead of getting caught up in the visuals of it.
So what's next?
Johnny Miller was once among the brightest comets in golf when he shot 63 in the final round to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont, when he shot 66 on the final day at Royal Birkdale to overtake a 19-year-old Spaniard named Seve Ballesteros and when he won just about every tournament in the desert.
The next Jack Nicklaus? It never worked out that way as priorities at home changed.