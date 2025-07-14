Rory McIlroy returns home for the British Open ready to embrace the love

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Rory McIlroy practically had Royal Portrush all to himself Monday morning, but not for long. By the time he finished his first practice round for the British Open — his first time back on these links in 2,187 days — there was a big crowd that weathered rain and sunshine to see him finish.
The circumstances are far different now.
McIlroy remembers being ill-prepared for the wave of emotions that hit him on the first tee in 2019. He has tried to forget the opening tee shot that sailed out-of-bounds and led to a quadruple bogey. And there was thunderous support for him on that Friday when he made a furious rally only to miss the cut by one shot.
On Monday, he walked over to dozens of spectators wanting his autograph, including on one large flag of his native Northern Ireland with emblems of all four majors in each corner.
The pressure to perform has not left. But that flag was an example that he returns home to Northern Ireland to be celebrated as much as the fans want to see him end a more special year on a spectacular note.
This was different from 2019, when he wanted to treat that British Open like any other, ignoring that it was the first time golf's oldest championship was on his home soil in 68 years.
''I think in ‘19 I probably tried to isolate, and I think it's better for everyone if I embrace it,'' he said. ''It's nice to be able to accept adulation, even though I struggle with it at times. I think it's more embrace everything that's going to come my way this week and not try to shy away from it or hide away from it. And I think that'll make for a better experience for everyone involved.''
He is rarely home these days, living in Florida, preparing to move to London, traveling the world for golf. There was never a reason to be at Royal Portrush — caddie Harry Diamond came over a few weeks ago on a scouting trip — but it felt good to be home.